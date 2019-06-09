691 convicts pardoned by Leader on Eid al-Fetr occasion

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Ayatollah Khamenei has pardoned or reduced the sentence of the highest number of convicts sentenced by Public Courts and Revolutionary Courts on the occasion of Eid al-Fetr.

The convicts have to meet some conditions in order to be pardoned by the Leader. The tradition is in line with implementing Paragraph 11 of Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution in a bid to reduce the adverse effects of imprisonment on the families of convicts and facilitate the process of the convicts' rehabilitation.

Eid al-Fetr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

