Iran condemns brutal attack on pilgrims’ bus in Iraq

In a Monday statement, Ghasemi strongly condemned the brutal and inhumane attack, saying that the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the country’s embassy in Baghdad are seriously looking into the incident and pursuing the conditions of those wounded.

“The rejected and defeated terrorist groups in Iraq are still under the delusion that they are in existence,” official website of Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

“They wishfully think that they can damage the strong bonds and unity among the Iranian and Iraqi nations by committing such inhumane crimes, but they won’t achieve their inauspicious goals,” the spokesman highlighted.

“Such disasters will strengthen the two nations’ resolve to fully eradicate the remnants of criminals,” he added.

A bus carrying Iranian pilgrims in the south of Iraq’s Saladin governorate was targeted by terrorists on Sunday night, martyring one Iranian and wounding eight others. The attack was carried out when the bus was moving from a shortcut road which was not provided with security by Iraqi forces.

IRIB says that terrorists have opened fire on the bus from inside marshes while some Iraqi media report that a bomb has been exploded on the side of the road.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility of the attack, however, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces has blamed ISIL for the brutal terror attack.

MNA/MFA