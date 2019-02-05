Tehran, Baghdad discuss bilateral coop.

During the meeting, which was held in Baghdad, Amir-Abdollahian extended the Iranian Parliament Speaker's invitation to the Iraqi counterpart to visit Iran.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Head of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Ammar Hakim.

The two sides conferred on bilateral ties and explored the avenues for boosting parliamentary cooperation.

During his stay, Amir-Abdollahian delivered a speech on regional developments in a conference attended by Iraqi President Barham Salih.

