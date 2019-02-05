  1. Politics
5 February 2019 - 09:38

Tehran, Baghdad discuss bilateral coop.

Tehran, Baghdad discuss bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammad al-Halbusi on Monday to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting, which was held in Baghdad, Amir-Abdollahian extended the Iranian Parliament Speaker's invitation to the Iraqi counterpart to visit Iran.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Head of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Ammar Hakim.

The two sides conferred on bilateral ties and explored the avenues for boosting parliamentary cooperation.

During his stay, Amir-Abdollahian delivered a speech on regional developments in a conference attended by Iraqi President Barham Salih.

MR/4533980

News Code 142222

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News