Death toll rises to 17 in residential building collapse in Istanbul

"The death toll has reached 17 people", Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters on Saturday.

The eight-story building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal district on Wednesday. It was previously reported that 14 people were killed and 14 others injured, while 11 more were missing. Rescue teams continue clearing the rubble.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the location on Saturday.

"We should draw lessons from what happened. Necessary steps will be made," Erdogan stated.

The president added that he was going to visit the injured people in hospitals and also to attend the funerals of those who died.

Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. An illegal buildup of the top three floors of the building is considered to be a possible reason behind the collapse.

