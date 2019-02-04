Terrorists target Iranian pilgrims’ bus in Iraq

According to IRIB, the attack was launched on Sunday, around 7:00 PM local time when the bus was moving from a shortcut road in Samarra which was not provided with security by Iraqi forces.

A 34-year-old Iranian woman was martyred, and eight Iranian pilgrims and the Iraqi bus driver were injured and transferred to local hospitals, the report adds.

The pilgrims were from the Iranian city of Parsabad Moghan in Ardabil province.

IRIB says that terrorists have opened fire on the bus from inside marshes while some Iraqi media report that a bomb has been exploded on the side of the road.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility of the attack.

