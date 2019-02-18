Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack on Egyptian military forces

In a statement on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi strongly condemned a Saturday terrorist attack on Egyptian military personnel in the northern Sinai region of el-Arish which resulted in 15 casualties. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims and wishing speedy recovery for the wounded survivors.

“Terrorism is a common threat to the countries of the region, and fighting this sinister phenomenon requires honest, resolute and joint efforts by all countries,” Ghasemi added.

