18 February 2019 - 19:32

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack on Egyptian military forces

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Egyptian military personnel in the northern Sinai region.

In a statement on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi strongly condemned a Saturday terrorist attack on Egyptian military personnel in the northern Sinai region of el-Arish which resulted in 15 casualties. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims and wishing speedy recovery for the wounded survivors.

“Terrorism is a common threat to the countries of the region, and fighting this sinister phenomenon requires honest, resolute and joint efforts by all countries,” Ghasemi added.

