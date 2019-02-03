Iran has capability of designing centrifuges instead of reverse engineering

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks on Sunday while detailing on the scientific progress made by the country in the field of nuclear science since the 1979 revolution.

“We are in a position where we can design centrifuges instead of reverse engineering them,” Salehi said, adding that Iran stands out among developing countries who have the capability to produce heavy water with the best quality.

The nuclear chief went on to touch upon the capability to produce centrifuges, saying “we used to import centrifuges from outside the country and it would take us 7 to 8 years to operate them. We with reverse engineering were able to produce the same the first-generation centrifuges.”

He added “we can produce 2, 3, 4- generation and even IR-8 centrifuges now. Therefore, we can say we are in a position where the Islamic Republic of Iran can design a centrifuge instead of reverse engineering it.”

Salehi went on to talk about the utilizating nuclear industry in different fields like oil and agriculture sectors.

The nuclear chief further noted that Iran is now spearheading other countries in the West Asian region in terms of producing radiopharmaceuticals, saying that Iran is now exporting its products to more than 10 countries.

