  1. Politics
4 February 2019 - 17:33

Nuclear chief:

Iran produces oxygen 18 with 97% purity in Arak Heavy Water Plant

Iran produces oxygen 18 with 97% purity in Arak Heavy Water Plant

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi says that oxygen 18 with 97% purity is being produced at Arak Heavy Water Plant, describing it as a great achievement which is done only by few countries.

Speaking to reporters on Monday while visiting Arak Heavy Water Plant in Markazi province, Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that that over the past 40 years since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has made a lot of progress in energy field.

Salehi referred to the achievements in nuclear field, saying that the country has obtained great achievements in exploration and extraction, research and development, and designing of research reactors.

According to Iran nuclear chief, there are currently a variety of researches being carried out in Arak Heavy Water Plant, noting that heavy water has many uses in producing new kinds of drugs.

“Researchers at Khandab nuclear site (Arak Heavy Water Plant) have announced that they have been able to produce oxygen 18 with 97% purity and the capacity of 60kg per year, the final step of which is the electrolysis that is also going to take place soon,” Salehi said.

Meanwhile, the AEOI head said on Sunday evening that Iran has the capability of designing centrifuges instead of reverse engineering them, adding that it also exports radiopharmaceuticals to over 10 countries.

KI/ 4533598

News Code 142214
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News