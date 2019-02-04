Iran produces oxygen 18 with 97% purity in Arak Heavy Water Plant

Speaking to reporters on Monday while visiting Arak Heavy Water Plant in Markazi province, Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that that over the past 40 years since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has made a lot of progress in energy field.

Salehi referred to the achievements in nuclear field, saying that the country has obtained great achievements in exploration and extraction, research and development, and designing of research reactors.

According to Iran nuclear chief, there are currently a variety of researches being carried out in Arak Heavy Water Plant, noting that heavy water has many uses in producing new kinds of drugs.

“Researchers at Khandab nuclear site (Arak Heavy Water Plant) have announced that they have been able to produce oxygen 18 with 97% purity and the capacity of 60kg per year, the final step of which is the electrolysis that is also going to take place soon,” Salehi said.

Meanwhile, the AEOI head said on Sunday evening that Iran has the capability of designing centrifuges instead of reverse engineering them, adding that it also exports radiopharmaceuticals to over 10 countries.

KI/ 4533598