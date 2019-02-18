Iran exporting radiopharmaceuticals to 15 countries: Salehi

“Iran is one of the leading countries in West Asia in the production and the development of new radiopharmaceuticals. And now domestically-produced radiopharmaceuticals are being exported to 15 countries including Egypt, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and some European countries,” Salehi told IRNA on Monday.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) noted that Iranian scientists are conducting continuous research in this field, adding, “for instance, one of the radiopharmaceuticals we have studied during recent years is a medicine to cure prostate cancer.”

This medicine is being tested on patients in a number of Iranian hospitals, he said, highlighting that it is being offered to patients free of any charge while each dosage of it worth $15,000 in the global market.

“Enemies want to influence the production of radiopharmaceuticals in the country by imposing sanctions; for instance, they claim that they are not concerned by pharmaceuticals but then they say airplanes cannot transfer such medicine or impose sanctions against companies which produce radiopharmaceuticals.”

“Though, we will not surrender and will continue our efforts in this field,” he stressed.

MAH/IRN83213271