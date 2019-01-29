Iran, Syria hold business forum in Damascus to discuss economic coop.

Businessmen and representatives of companies from Iran and Syria participated in the forum, which was chaired by First vice-President of Iran Es’hagh Jahangiri and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

In the forum, Es’hagh Jahangiri referred to the agreements on banking cooperation signed between the two countries on Monday, saying by removing banking obstacles, Iran and Syria would witness development of bilateral economic relations.

“The private sector of Iran must try to provide funds to the investments in reconstruction of Syria either through a third country or through international institutions,” Jahangiri underlined.

The first vice-president expressed his happiness with the formation of a joint Iran-Syria chamber of commerce, adding that the mission of the joint chamber is to remove barriers to economic cooperation and pave the way for the activities of the private sectors of the two countries.

Imad Khamis, for his part, said that Syria attaches great importance to its strategic cooperation with Iran, adding the visit of Iranian economic delegation would lay the ground for expansion of bilateral relations.

The Syrian prime minister invited Iranian companies and the private sector to invest and contribute to the reconstruction of Syria, saying the Syrian government supports cooperation with Iranian business people.

Also in the forum, head of the Syrian chamber of commerce thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting the Syrian government and people, adding that Syria welcomes the participation of the private sector of Iran in rebuilding their country.

Heading a high-ranking economic delegation, first Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Es'hagh Jahangiri, arrived in Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday afternoon.

According to SANA news agency, on Monday, Syria and Iran signed 11 agreements, memos of understanding and executive programs to enhance cooperation between them in the economic, cultural, scientific, infrastructure, service, investment and housing fields. The agreements were inked at the end of meetings of the 14th session of the Syrian-Iranian Higher Committee.

