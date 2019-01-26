  1. Politics
Iran, Turkmenistan eye increased energy, transit coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan held a new round of talks in Tehran and discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in different fields including energy and transit.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Turkmen counterpart Wafa Khadzhiev have held a new round of political consultations between the two countries in Tehran on Saturday, the website of Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional cooperation and explored joint solutions and plan to develop political and economic collaborations.

The two sides also stressed their will to maintain the current cooperation and called for efforts to create new capacities in bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of energy and transit.

Araqchi and Khadzhiev reached agreement on updating the road map of expanding bilateral relations considering new developments.

