Iran deputy FM Araghchi meets with Polish counterpart in Tehran

A political delegation from Poland headed by the European country’s deputy foreign minister have arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

In a meeting on Monday, the Iranian and Polish diplomats discussed US-sponsored anti-Iran conference which is dubbed ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’ and is going to be held in Warsaw in February.

In the meeting, Araghchi said that the crisis in the Middle East has roots in occupying regime of Israel and the Israeli occupation is at the core of the problems in the region.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister added that the fact that the issue of Israeli occupation of Palestine is not on the agenda of the conference shows the true nature of the conference and reveals the fact that the United States is seeking another goal other than addressing the problems of the region.

The Iranian diplomat further described hosting the conference by Poland as ‘unacceptable’, warning the Polish government about and its consequences and real intention of the US government.

The Polish deputy foreign minister, for his part, stressed his country's resolute support for the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, adding the upcoming Warsaw conference will focus on ways to advance peace and security in the Middle East and will not be against any country, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the good bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Poland, he stressed “Poland believes that Iran as an important player in the Middle East plays an effective role in the regional developments. The goal of Poland to hold the conference is to help solve the region's problems, and Poland as Iran’s friend will not allow any action against the country.”

