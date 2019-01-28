Iran waiting for EU's official announcement on SPV launch

Asked about the reports by some foreign media that say SPV will be presented today, Ghasemi responded "we had heard a lot of promises about launching SPV in the previous months, and in recent days; we are now waiting for SPV to be officially announced by Europe.

Speaking during his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's three nation tour to Austria, Slovakia and Bulgaria has nothing to do with SPV launch; it takes place within the framework of Iran's relations with the three European countries, as well as holding negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Regarding French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s recent intimidating remarks on Iranian missile program, he said "Iran's missile program is defensive and a domestic issue that is deterrent in nature and is designed to defend the country."

On the Poland anti-Iran conference, Ghasemi said "this is an American game played with clear goals." Given the nature of some countries which recently joined the European Union, and which have notorious backgrounds in raising conflicts in the region, the US is after sewing discord among Iran and some European countries.

"Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Maciej Lang came to Tehran and gave us explanations and received the necessary answers," Ghasemi said, adding "Iran has not been invited to the event, and we have a skeptical and pessimistic look on this conference."

