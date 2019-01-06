Iran, Slovakia call for expanding bilateral trade coop.

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament ‘ICANA’, Deputy Chairman of Iranian Parliament Commission on Energy or Energy Committee Hossein Amiri Khamkani received a visiting group of Slovak economic activists.

In the meeting, the Slovak economic activists referred to the long-standing friendship between the two countries of Iran and Slovakia, saying "we, as economic activists, will strive to further strengthen the business relationship between the two countries."

Slovak business activists added "we have good experience in renewable energy and we want to strengthen our cooperation with Iran in that area.”

Amiri Khamkani, in turn, pointed to Iran's economic and trade relations with Slovakia, saying “the Iranian Parliament welcomes developing and strengthening of its relations with Slovakia in various fields.”

Referring to economic relations between the two countries, Amiri Khamkani emphasized the readiness of Iranian Parliament to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The Energy Commission deputy chairman further stated “we hope to see an increase in the level of economic relations, especially in the area of renewable energy.”

