ÍRÁN:CI in Prague to screen ‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ is about Noor Al Helli, an Iraqi female journalist, who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against ISIL terrorists.

The film will take part with five other Iranian documentaries in the Documentary Competition section of the 8th ÍRÁN:CI film festival in Prague from 15th to 20th January 2019.

The festival will be then held in Brno on 22-23 Jan., and in Bratislava on 24-26 January.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ has recently won the main award of the 16th Signes de Nuit international film festival in France.

The statement released by the juries of the French festival on 'Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ hailed Farahmand’s bravery for taking the camera close to the subjects, giving the audience a glimpse into the severe tensions on the front line, and people’s suffering. The juries also commended the film for having succeeded in bringing to light the ambiguity and uncertainty in the words of ISIL supporters.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ provides a truly honest and arresting portrait of war and its true meaning to the civilians who live every second of their lives in absolute fear, according to ÍRÁN:CI.

MS/4501348