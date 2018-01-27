Iranian referees’ performance at Takhti Cup approved by UWW

Iranian referee Ardawan Saheb said on the last day of 2018 Takhti Cup International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament that the international body has approved the performance of Iranian referees during the tournament.
The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won the tournament with three gold, one silver and eight bronze medals.
This year’s Takhti Greco-Roman Cup was held in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, January 25-26.
By winning the team title, Iran gets 192 points according to the new UWW point system. Runner-up Turkey came second with 171 points. Kazakhstan earned 145 points to place third.
KI/IRN82809005
