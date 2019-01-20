1.3 tons of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

Second Brigadier General Saeed Komeili said that drug traffickers were trying to transfer a significant amount of drugs to Iran’s central regions when the force conducted armed operations and seized the two giant loads which included different types of illicit drugs.

According to him, the busted loads included some 49 kg of morphine, 359 kg of hashish, 862 kg of opium and 27.5 kg of heroin.

The commander went on to say that a host of smugglers' vehicles were also busted during the operations, without mentioning the number of arrests or casualties.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4518330