26 January 2019 - 14:10

Police seizes 9 tons of illicit drugs during 11 months in Alborz prov.

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Polices forces of Alborz province have managed to seize 9.28 tons of various illicit drugs during past 11 months, said the province’s police chief Second Brigadier General Abbasali Mohammadian.

Police forces have seized 5,426 kg opium, 1,948 kg morphine, 846 kg hashish, and 1,060 kg of other illicit drugs from the start of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2018), he said.

This figure shows a 54 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Mohammadian told IRNA on Saturday.

He went on to say that during the same period, police has dismantled 31 drugs smuggling rings while arresting 619 smugglers.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

