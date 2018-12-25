Iranian security forces seize 1.7kg of illicit drugs in southeast

According to the Iranian Police news service ‘Polic.ir’, Colonel Mohammad Reza Nasiri said that drug traffickers were trying to transfe a significant amount of drugs in two Pegoute cars from border areas to central provinces when counter-drug trafficking police forces took action to seize their consignment.

Colonel Nasiri further said that during the operation, two of the traffickers were arrested and1.4 tons of opium, 206kg of hashish, 14kg of heroin, 24kg of other kinds of illicit drugs, as well as an AK 47 rifle with some ammunition were confiscated from the traffickers.

He further sad that the Iranian law enforcement forces will continue to counter all those who seek to endanger the security of the province.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred in line of duty to protect the world from the dangers of narcotics.

