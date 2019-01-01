Iran border guards seize 2.15 tons of illicit drugs in SE

Second Brigadier General Saeed Komeili said that drug traffickers were trying to transfer a significant amount of drugs to Iran’s central regions when the force conducted an armed operation and seized 2150 kg of different illicit drugs.

The commander went on to say that a host of smugglers' vehicles were also busted during the operation, without mentioning the number of arrests or casualties.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

