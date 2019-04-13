Researchers develop security marking tech. by reversible photopatterning

The increase of safety in security documents by using anti-counterfeiting inks based on fluorochromicand photochromic compounds has attracted a great deal of attention in recent years.

According to Dr. Roghani, the head of the research team, the novel ink has both photochromic and fluorochromic features which give the product more stability and security.

The size and morphology of the latex particles were characterized by scanning electron microscopy and dynamic light scattering and their functionality were characterized by Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC)

The results are published in the Journal of Applied Materials & Interfaces with an impact factor of 8.

MS/INIC