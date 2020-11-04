Russia Intl. ICT exhibition hosts Iran Knowledge-based firms

Supported by the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, nine Knowledge-based companies and soft and creative Iranian industries active in the field of the digital economy, participated at the 32nd Russian International Exhibition for Information and Communication Technology in Moscow.

The exhibition, which hosted 160 reputable Russian companies and 20 foreign countries, was an opportunity for Iranian scholars to display their technological achievements in the form of a national pavilion.

The latest achievements in the field of radar, state-of-the-art satellite systems, aerial photography for climate monitoring, natural disasters, air navigation, and control equipment and shipping were exhibited at this Russian exhibition.

