  1. Technology
14 April 2019 - 14:02

Iran, Philippines sign MoU on tech. cooperation

Iran, Philippines sign MoU on tech. cooperation

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – In a ceremony attended by Philippines' Secretary of Science and Technology, Tehran and Manila signed an MoU on nanotechnology and medical cooperation in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Secretary of Science and Technology at the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Fortunato de la Peña, hailed Iran’s influential progress in advanced technologies, voicing his country’s interest in making use of Iran’s vast capabilities and expertise in various fields, including agricultural biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuroscience, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and manufacturing.

He also noted that the two countries would have cooperation in PhD students and researchers exchange programs.

Iran, as an influential country in various fields of medicine and advanced materials technologies, can have a strong presence in a number of international nanotechnology events hosted by the Philippines, he added.

MS/4590105

News Code 144090

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News