Iran, Philippines sign MoU on tech. cooperation

During the ceremony, Secretary of Science and Technology at the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Fortunato de la Peña, hailed Iran’s influential progress in advanced technologies, voicing his country’s interest in making use of Iran’s vast capabilities and expertise in various fields, including agricultural biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuroscience, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and manufacturing.

He also noted that the two countries would have cooperation in PhD students and researchers exchange programs.

Iran, as an influential country in various fields of medicine and advanced materials technologies, can have a strong presence in a number of international nanotechnology events hosted by the Philippines, he added.

