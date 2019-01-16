Iran, Senegal call for non-instrumental use of OIC

Iranian Ambassador to Senegal, Einollah Ghashghavi, met and held talks with director general of the OIC Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the significance of cooperation and unity among the OIC member states, and called against the instrumental use of the bloc in line with serving the interests of trans-regional countries.

The COMIAC director general, for his part, hailed the Iranian culture and civilization, as well as the country’s principled positions, saying changes in the world's current equations are imminent.

