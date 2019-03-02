Iran congratulates Senegal, Nigeria on successful elections

In a Friday statement, Ghasemi wished success for Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Macky Sall of Senegal who managed to be re-elected as the presidents of their respective countries after securing the majority of the votes, reported the Foreign Ministry website.

He also expressed the hope that Tehran’s ties with Abuja and Dakar would further develop in light of the results of the recent elections in the two West African states.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has won re-election with more than 58% of the national vote on February 24, without the need for a second round of voting, giving him five more years in office.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has been declared the winner of the country’s election after results showed that he claimed 56% of the vote.

MNA/MFA