22 January 2019 - 17:37

Iran, Senegal eye increased bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Senegal Einollah Qashqavi and the director of Asia, Pacific and Middle East affairs of Senegal’s Foreign Ministry met and highlighted the need to boost bilateral cooperation.

During the one-hour meeting held in Dakar on Tuesday, the two sides discussed the latest status of bilateral cooperation.

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

