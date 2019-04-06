  1. Politics
6 April 2019 - 13:44

Rouhani felicitates Senegal on Independence Day

Rouhani felicitates Senegal on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the Senegalese President to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the national day of the country.

In a Saturday message to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, Rouhani offered congratulations to him and the people of Senegal on the Independence Day of the African country.

“I hope that with joint efforts, we witness further development and deepening of relations between the two countries in areas of interest to both states,” he added.

He also wished Sall health and success and the people of Senegal prosperity and felicity.

On April 4, 1960, Senegal gained independence from France. Senegalese nation celebrates the day annually as the country’s Independence Day.

ZZ/PR

News Code 143797

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News