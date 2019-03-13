Iran breaks monopoly of producing SAC500 catalyst

For the first time in the country, SAC500 catalyst has been put into operation for the production of heavy polyethylene pipe (PE100), he said, adding, “the contract for industrialization of the catalyst with the annual production capacity of 100 tons has been signed and sealed with Shazand Petrochemical Complex. After conducting the tests needed, it was injected into relevant units.”

Moreover, the contract for commercialization of seven other catalysts have been signed with different companies, so that these catalysts would be produced in the country in coming year (to start March 21, 2019), Pajouhan added.

The hi-tech SAC500 catalyst is widely used for producing heavy polyethylene grades.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that Islamic Republic of Iran is a serious rival to world’s leading companies that undertake manufacturing this type of catalyst.

According to him, using this type of catalyst in production of polyethylene pipes increases longevity and durability of pipes in gas and water industry significantly.

