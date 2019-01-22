  1. Technology
Researchers use pistachio shells in wastewater treatment

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A research team at the University of Guilan has produced an efficient nanocatalyst for removing organic pollutants from industrial wastewater.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), the project is aimed at producing an efficient nanocatalyst for wastewater treatment.

In this process, pistachio shells are used to synthesize copper nanoparticles which not only lowers the final production cost of the nanocatalyst also makes the process environmentally more friendly.

Dr. Kurosh Rad-Moghadam, faculty member, and Alireza Taghizadeh PhD candidate, at the University of Guilan are key team members working on this project. The results are published in the Journal of Cleaner Production with an impact factor of 5.6. The original article is available here.

