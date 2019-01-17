Iran rules out reports on stopping visa issuance for Poles

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Wednesday that Iran does not approve the news on stopping the issuance of visa for Polish tourists.

Polish private Radio Zet claimed on Wednesday that Iran has stopped issuing tourist visas for Poles.

The news comes as an anti-Iran conference has been announced to be jointly hosted by the US and Poland on 13-14 February in Warsaw.

In protest over the measure, Iran has summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires, calling on Poland to refrain from co-organizing the event, which Tehran deems a hostile move against its government, with the US.

MR/IRN83173814