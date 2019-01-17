  1. Politics
17 January 2019 - 10:38

Iran rules out reports on stopping visa issuance for Poles

Iran rules out reports on stopping visa issuance for Poles

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iran has dismissed the reports circulating in the media that claim Tehran has stopped issuing visas for Poles.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Wednesday that Iran does not approve the news on stopping the issuance of visa for Polish tourists.

Polish private Radio Zet claimed on Wednesday that Iran has stopped issuing tourist visas for Poles.

The news comes as an anti-Iran conference has been announced to be jointly hosted by the US and Poland on 13-14 February in Warsaw.

In protest over the measure, Iran has summoned Polish Charge d'Affaires, calling on Poland to refrain from co-organizing the event, which Tehran deems a hostile move against its government, with the US.

MR/IRN83173814

News Code 141609

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News