Russia doubts US-organized conf. in Poland will solve regional problems

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks in his annual press conference on Wed. where he spoke about the results of Russian diplomacy in 2018.

Lavrov was quoted by Sputnik as saying that he has received an invitation to attend the summit on the Middle East in Poland, noting, however, that its program aims to discuss the deterrence of Iran in the region.

"Frankly speaking, it is not the normal practice in international affairs. It turns out that about fifty ministers were invited to consecrate with their presence a document that the United States would write - with all due respect to Poland - on its own. Taking into account these considerations, we have big doubts that such an event can help to constructively solve the problems of the Middle East region", the Russian Foreign Minister explained.

He then discussed the European trade mechanism with Iran, saying its creation is facing difficulties.

"The European Union promises every time that this task is about to be completed. But we see that their work is still slow, and time is going much faster", Lavrov said, commenting on an alternative to the SWIFT system to bypass the US sanctions on Tehran.

He further noted that Moscow and Tehran have discussed the use of national currencies in bilateral transactions; "the goal is clear: to ensure that trade between Iran and other countries, including Russia, is not dependent on the unilateral actions of the United States", Lavrov stressed.

