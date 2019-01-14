Iran to continue advisory mission in Syria: Leader’s adviser

“As far as terrorists are in Syria and the country asks help from Tehran, Iran will continue its advisory presence in Syria,” he told IRNA on Monday.

He went on to say that Iran’s advisory presence in Syria is upon the official request of Damascus for fighting against Takfiri terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Firouzabadi regretted US decision to hold an anti-Iran conference in Poland, saying, “Americans have chosen a country for this purpose, whose people were rescued by Iran during World War II.”

“Most likely, countries who enjoy power and dignity have not given in to US pressures [to host the conference], so they [Americans] have misused Poland,” he said, adding that US will not obtain any result from the summit but Poland will be negatively affected in the international community.

MAH/IRN83169784