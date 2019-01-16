US insisting on false claims over Iran missile program

In a Tuesday statement, Pompeo said, “Iran's attempt to launch a satellite into orbit with a three-stage rocket demonstrates the Islamic Republic’s intent to develop missiles able to reach as far as Europe.”

Earlier in the day, Iran attempted to launch a telecommunication satellite into orbit but the rocket's third stage failed to provide enough speed to reach the orbit.

The US official further said that the Islamic Republic’s recent satellite launch shows that the country is pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that threaten Europe and the Middle East, a claim which has been denied by Tehran.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its missile program is in line with its deterrence doctrine and that it will continue testing conventional missiles. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarf has insisted the program is Tehran's natural right to reinforce its defensive and scientific potential, which is not a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, the United States has been trying to accuse Tehran of contravening the UN Security Council resolution.

