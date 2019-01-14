Pres. Rouhani orders probe into deadly Boeing 707 crash

A Boeing 707 cargo plane, outbound from Kyrgyzstan, crashed on Monday (08:30 local time) in Fath Airport, located in Karaj, Alborz province, 40 kilometers west of the capital Tehran, killing 15 out of 16 people onboard.

President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message to express condolences over the incident and the loss of hard-working Army personnel and said that it was essential that the responsible organs look closely into the crash and take the necessary measures in order to prevent such tragic, irreparable accidents from happening in the future.

In his message, Rouhani described the perished Army personnel as martyrs who used to serve the people of the country.

Rouhani added that their martyrdom caused great grief and sorrow.

He went on to offer his condolences to the great Iranian nation, the armed forces, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, and especially their bereaved families on the loss and pray to the Almighty for their mercy and their family’s patience and rewards.

At the end, the president ordered the responsible organs to look closely into the crash and take the necessary measures to prevent such tragic, irreparable accidents from happening in the future.

