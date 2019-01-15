  1. Politics
Leader expresses condolence over deadly plane crash

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed heartfelt condolences over cargo plane crash which claimed 15 lives.

In a Tuesday message, Leader expressed deep regret and heartfelt condolences over the death of a number of Army personnel who were part of a crew on board of a cargo plane that crashed in Alborz province near Tehran on Monday morning.

He also asked God patience and rewards for families of victims.

Ayatollah Khamenei ordered the responsible organs to look closely into the crash and take the necessary measures to prevent such tragic, irreparable accidents from happening in the future.

The plane was a Boeing 707 belonging to the Iranian army, which was carrying meat from the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. It crashed after it overshot the runway during landing, which led to the death of all 16 people on board except the flight engineer who is reported to be in critical condition.

