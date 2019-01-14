Boeing 707 cargo plane crashes near Tehran

Sources familiar with the initial crash report said the plane, with ten people on board, had taken off from Bishkek heading to Karaj’s Payam International Airport, however, mistakenly came down in Fath due to the proximity of the two airports.

Reportedly, the cargo plane hit the airport wall and smashed at a residential town near the airport. Some buildings have been damaged.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has dispatched eight rescue teams, including several ambulances and a helicopter, to the site.

The plane was reportedly carrying meat from Kyrgyzstan.

