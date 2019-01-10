  1. Politics
10 January 2019 - 09:46

Rezaei:

Enemy seeking to weaken resistance spirit of Iranian nation

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said that the country's enemies are seeking to undermine the Iranian nation's spirit of resistance.

He made the remark on Wed. on the second day of a conference commemorating 40 years of the Islamic Revolution achievements.

The younger generation is not fully aware of the previous generation’s history, he said, calling on relevant officials to clarify and explain the great achievements of the Islamic Revolution to the young generation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei pointed to the conspiracies waged by the global arrogance especially the United States against the Islamic Revolution and reiterated, “celebrating Feb. 11th, which marks the 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, is a good opportunity to give a crushing and firm response to the hostility and animosity of the United States towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He further emphasized the need for maintaining a sense of distrust toward the country's enemies. 

