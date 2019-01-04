  1. Politics
4 January 2019 - 15:01

Iran’s resistance turned ME to graveyard of US aspirations

Iran’s resistance turned ME to graveyard of US aspirations

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers Leader said that the resistance of the Iranian nation turned the Middle East into a graveyard of United States’ aspiration.

Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said that US forces' withdrawal from Syria is not insignificant, adding, “of course, one should be cautious about their other conspiracies.”

He also pointed to the sneaky visit of US President Donald Trump to Iraq and noted that Iraqi people and officials didn’t welcome him and isolated the aggressive country.

The senior cleric wished that all US forces would exit the region in the near future, highlighting, “presence of Americans in the region brings nothing but misery.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Hezbollah and nations of Syria, Iraq, and Bahrain have formed a golden chain of resistance in the region and that Israeli regime is experiencing very tough days.

MAH/4503609

News Code 141181

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News