Iran’s resistance turned ME to graveyard of US aspirations

Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said that US forces' withdrawal from Syria is not insignificant, adding, “of course, one should be cautious about their other conspiracies.”

He also pointed to the sneaky visit of US President Donald Trump to Iraq and noted that Iraqi people and officials didn’t welcome him and isolated the aggressive country.

The senior cleric wished that all US forces would exit the region in the near future, highlighting, “presence of Americans in the region brings nothing but misery.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Hezbollah and nations of Syria, Iraq, and Bahrain have formed a golden chain of resistance in the region and that Israeli regime is experiencing very tough days.

MAH/4503609