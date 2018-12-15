Expediency Council to decide on CFT based on national interest: Rezaei

In a Saturday press conference, Rezaei said that the bill has not yet been received by the Expediency Council but assured people that any decision would be in line with national interests.

He went on to say that the bill on combating money laundering was studied in details in today’s session of the council. “This bill has nothing to do with foreign documents such as CFT and Palermo, rather it’s a domestic bill that was enacted some 10 years ago in the country and recently, the administration has proposed to amend the law.”

The Iranian Parliament amended the bill on accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) after the Guardians Council rejected it. The case will be again studied in Guardians Council to see if the amendment is proper or not. In case of any disagreement between the Guardian Council and the Parliament, the final decision will be made by the Expediency Council.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

