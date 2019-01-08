Iran FM calls on European countries to stop harboring MEK terrorists

After Danish Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday that the EU countries had agreed to freeze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit over alleged planned attacks in Europe, Zarif tweeted to remind the EU responsibility for harboring terrorists.

In today’s tweet, Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that “Europeans, including Denmark, Holland and France, harbor MEK,” referring to notorious terror Mujaheedin-e Khalq Organization, which it is based in Europe and is responsible for carrying out many brutal assassination attempts in which thousands of Iranian officials and ordinary people since the 1979 Islamic Revolution have been killed.

In a statement early in November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the accusations against Iran as running false flag accusations designed by the Israeli Mossad to mar the relations between Iran and Europe in the sensitive time.

