Amir-Abdollahian stresses sending a 'shocking' message to Europe after sanctioning Iran

“Having strong relations w[ith] Europe is part of Iran foreign policy's logics,” the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday after Danish Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday that the EU countries had agreed to freeze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit over alleged planned attacks in Europe.

At the same time, Amir-Abdollahian warned the European countries against the consequences of further delay in providing to Iran the promised financial channel to help the country to circumvent US sanctions and save the nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA, saying “but West should face a shock to realize we won't remain in one-way tunnel of the current JCPOA at any cost.”

The Iranian parliamentary official further criticized the harboring of the anti-Iran terrorist groups on the Europe soil, saying “now, safe Europe for terrorists and MEK has to get a logical, prudent but shocking message.”

He referred to Mujaheedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO also known as MEK) which walks freely in different European countries despite killing many innocent Iranians in brutal assassinations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

MNA/4509433