MEK terrorist organization a proxy in hands of CIA, says Judiciary head

Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday.

Raeisi referred to the recent arrest of 17 CIA spies in Iran by the Intelligence Ministry, expressing his appreciation to the Iranian security forces for the timely identification and dismantling of the CIA spy network.

The Judiciary chief further said that the 'Global Arrogance’ (western powers) hire people to work for them, but all their attempts to spy on Iran have so far been thwarted and the Islamic Republic has always come out victorious.

He also referred to the terrorist group MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) as a US proxy, describing its members as US troops who are not wearing uniforms.

In a report published by Mehr, it was revealed that Mojahedin-e Khalq has attempted to buy IRGC-like speed boats in the Persian Gulf to do false flag operations that can be blamed on Iran.

MNA/4679411