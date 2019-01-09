India can look at investment in Iran’s energy sector: Zarif

In a Wednesday interview with an Indian news agency, Zarif said New Delhi can look at investments in Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Talks are underway between the two sides to weight the conditions of cooperation in the sector, he added.

Following India’s request for buying gas at a more ‘reasonable’ price for establishing different industries in Chabahar Port, southern Iran, Zarif said, Tehran is ready to start negotiations with Indian officials regarding the matter.

Iran is ready for talks with India so that Indian firms can start investing in Chabahar Port, and especially in petrochemical Industries, Zarif said after a meeting with Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday. The official has held several meetings with Indian officials, participated in a joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, and delivered a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

