Ghasemi condemns ‘irrational’ EU decision on sanctioning Iran

Bahram Ghasemi said that such measures prove that European countries are not honest about fighting terrorism.

“Rather than putting terrorist and criminal groups, such as Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MEK or MKO] and Al-Ahvazieh in its sanction list, the European Union is not restricting their inhuman and terrorist measure and even supports them. However, it is accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran which is the flag bearer of the fight against terrorism in the region and to which Europe owes its security.”

Tehran will adopt necessary measures in response to the EU’s decision, he stressed.

The remarks came after the European Union froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit as well as two of its staff members over terror charges. This is the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran after signing the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The provocative move by the European bloc follows last year’s statements by Denmark and France that they suspected a so-called Iranian government intelligence unit pursued killing plots on their territories.

