  1. Politics
11 January 2019 - 18:33

Iranian FM urges summoning Danish, Dutch envoys

Iranian FM urges summoning Danish, Dutch envoys

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Presiding Board member of Iranian Ministry of Iranian Parliament said Foreign Affairs should summon Danish and Dutch ambassadors.

Alireza Rahimi made the remark on Friday, adding, “considering the recent accusations attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry needs to summon ambassador of Denmark and the Netherlands in order to give more explanations in this respect.”

In response to the move taken by Denmark and the Netherlands in imposition of sanctions against some Iranian real and legal entities, he said, “maintaining bilateral and multilateral ties is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that the country always considers the principles of mutual action in international relations.”

Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee emphasized, “the accusations, that have recently been raised in some European countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran, are totally unfounded and baseless.”

Effective steps should be taken in this regard, so that some extremists in European countries should not be allowed to tarnish or decrease level of relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran with any motivation, Rahimi ended.

MA

News Code 141398

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News