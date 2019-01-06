Iran, Afghanistan to broaden bilateral trade ties

In a visit held between the Governor General of South Khorasan province Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian and Acting Head of Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries Kamila Sidiqi at the venue of Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries late on Sat. Jan. 5, the two sides placed their special emphasis on expanding and broadening their trade ties.

For his part, Motamedian pointed to the high capacities and potentials of South Khorasan province in various fields of trade, business, mines, transit and infrastructures available in joint border areas and called for taking more advantage of these capacities.

Officials of South Khorasan province and activists of the private sector are ready to promote trade activities between Iran and Afghanistan [including setting up joint processing and export companies, importing some Afghan products into Iran and/or transiting products to other countries], he maintained.

In conclusion, the Governor General of South Khorasan province Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian called for removing barriers for the development of bilateral trade and business ties.

Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industries Kamila Sidiqi also urged for broadening and enhancing trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, Seyed Saeed Hosseini Deputy Ambassador and Mohammadreza Karimzadeh Commercial Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran accompanied the governor general.

