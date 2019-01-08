Iran, Afghanistan bilateral trade to grow through reducing, removing motorway tolling

Abdulhashem Hassannia, the head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, made the remarks in a meeting with Afghan Ambassador to Iran Nasir Ahmad Nour on Tuesday, during which he stressed the need to pay more attention to improving shared roads and transportation corridors between the two countries on the part of Tehran and Kabul officials.

Hassannia, who is also the deputy road minister, referred to the strategic Chabahar port in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran's southern coast, saying the port can play a significant role in strengthening bilateral trade relations.

There are good grounds for the development of transit routes across the borders of two countries, the head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization further noted, adding that joint seminars between the two countries’ experts must be held to discuss and explore the ways to develop transportation cooperation in an effort to increase trade relations.

