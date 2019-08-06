Border trade pivotal in development of S. Khorasan province: 1st VP

Noting that border provinces play a significant role in expansion of non-oil exports, he said that South Khorasan can improve trade ties with Afghanistan to make its economy prosper.

The first VP called for removing barriers for the development of business and removal of water management problems in the province, as well.

Earlier in January 2019, in a visit held between the Governor General of South Khorasan province Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian and Acting Head of Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries Kamila Sidiqi at the venue of Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries, the two sides placed their special emphasis on expanding and broadening their trade ties.

For his part, Motamedian pointed to the high capacities and potentials of South Khorasan province in various fields of trade, business, mines, transit and infrastructures available in joint border areas and called for taking more advantage of these capacities.

Officials of South Khorasan province and activists of the private sector are ready to promote trade activities between Iran and Afghanistan [including setting up joint processing and export companies, importing some Afghan products into Iran and/or transiting products to other countries], he maintained.

HJ/IRIB 2494043