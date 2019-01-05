Only 2 out of 22 flaws with CFT bill resolved: Guardian Council spox

Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Spokesman for the Guardian Council said the Council has reviewed the amendments made by the Parliament to the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), and has found only two out of the 22 flaws resolved, as had been pointed out by the Council back in November.

Meanwhile, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said on Dec. 31 that the Expediency Council will give the final say on the two FATF-related bills on combating money laundering and Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT).

On Dec. 5, lawmakers passed the amendment bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), which was ratified in early October, as part of efforts to oblige the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove the country from its blacklist.

The Guardian Council rejected the bill on November 4, on the basis of having found a series of faults with it, which, according to its spokesman, were either ambiguous or ran counter to the country’s Shari'ah and the Constitutional law.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

