EC mulls over outlines of Palermo convention bill

He made the above remark in an interview with IRNA, and said, “it was stipulated that the judicial, political and security committees of the Council would further study the bill meticulously and submit the result in the next meeting of the Council.”

Earlier, Laya Joneydi Vice President for Legal Affairs revealed the government’s request for prioritizing the bill of Iran’s accession to Palermo Convention at the Expediency Council and said, “it is supposed that the bill would be prioritized soon at the Expediency Council.”

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), which is also called the Palermo Convention, is a 2000 United Nations-sponsored multilateral treaty against transnational organized crime.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Allahyar Malekshahi Head of Parliament Judicial Commission, represented by the Parliament as well as Mohammad Javad Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister and Laya Joneydi Vice President for Legal Affairs, represented by the government, participated in this meeting.

Another member of Expediency Council Ayatollah Mojtahed Shabestari pointed to the bylaw in today’s session of the Council and said, “since the Convention had many flaws in its formulation, it was not put on the vote.”

In this regard, it was emphasized that the said issue would be discussed in the committees of the Council precisely in order to put the Convention into vote in the next week.

